1. PRESEASON IS BACK!

Matt LaFleur has never looked forward to games that don’t count in the standings more than this year. While they’re still not anywhere close to valuable enough to risk injury for the team’s front-line players, after a year without preseason games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Packers head coach and his staff are eager to see their young players under the lights of actual game action.

“It’s like anything. You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” LaFleur said. “You’re trying to evaluate these young players and luckily for us, we have a lot of veterans and we already know what they can do. So that’s why you feel a little bit more comfortable not having to play some of those guys in the preseason game, not expose them to injury. Yet at the same time, you’ve got to get those guys ready to play for Week 1. There’s always a balance there that you’re trying to strike in terms of making sure that they’re competing to be their best but at the same time not putting them at risk.”