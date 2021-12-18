1. ‘POSITIVE PETE’ ON SPECIAL TEAMS?

There’s never a good time for your special teams to self-destruct, but the fact that the Packers had just about everything imaginable go wrong on special teams in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears and now have to face the best special-teams units in the NFL in the Baltimore Ravens, well, that’s hardly ideal.

“No matter what side of the ball it’s on or what phase of the ball it’s on — offense, defense, special teams — we spend a lot of time trying to get it fixed, to make sure that that stuff doesn’t repeat itself,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur (above) said. “Unfortunately, it showed up in a bad way last weekend, and now we happen to take on the No. 1 special-teams units in the National Football League. So, it’s going to be a great challenge for this football team, for our guys, for our coaches, and we’ve got to perform at a much higher level.”