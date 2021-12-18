1. ‘POSITIVE PETE’ ON SPECIAL TEAMS?

There’s never a good time for your special teams to self-destruct, but the fact that the Packers had just about everything imaginable go wrong on special teams in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears and now have to face the best special-teams units in the NFL in the Baltimore Ravens, well, that’s hardly ideal.
“No matter what side of the ball it’s on or what phase of the ball it’s on — offense, defense, special teams — we spend a lot of time trying to get it fixed, to make sure that that stuff doesn’t repeat itself,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur (above) said. “Unfortunately, it showed up in a bad way last weekend, and now we happen to take on the No. 1 special-teams units in the National Football League. So, it’s going to be a great challenge for this football team, for our guys, for our coaches, and we’ve got to perform at a much higher level.”
It's hard to imagine the special teams being worse than they were against the Bears, when the coverage units gave up a 97-yard punt return and a pair of kickoff returns of 40-plus yards apiece, the return units had mistakes both on kickoffs (having a ball bounce off returner Malik Taylor at the Green Bay 5-yard line) and punts (Amari Rodgers having a punt carom off his facemask for what would have been a turnover if not for a Chicago penalty to negate it), and kicker Mason Crosby booted a kickoff out of bounds. The much-maligned place-kicking operation was the only area where there wasn’t a major mistake.
Now, against a head coach in John Harbaugh who came up as a special-teams coordinator, the Packers have to right their ship, which is why coordinator Mo Drayton has done his best to encourage his group leading into the game.
“No one feels worse than those young men were on the field. No one feels worse than them. They have beat themselves up — and that’s why I’m the ‘Positive Pete’ right now,” Drayton said. “We’ve got to be ‘Positive Pete’ because those guys feel bad, they do, and they’re working hard. I was encouraged going into the game because we had a good week of preparation. We’ve had a great (week) of preparation here, but we have to do it on Sunday. That’s the bottom line. It has to get done on Sunday.”