1. OLD MAN RIVER(S)

“When it comes to coverages and not making it easy on them with looks and things like that, they’ve seen almost everything,” Amos said. “There’s certain things I can go ask Aaron about. ‘Especially veteran quarterbacks that have seen it all, what gives them trouble? And what can we do to make it hard on them?’ Because that’s what you want to do on defense — you don’t want to give those guys that are soon-to-be Hall of Famers, that can get in a rhythm really fast, you want to make that as hard as possible.”

At the same time, Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said the last thing the Packers want to do is to expend unnecessary energy in a fruitless search for something that will trick Rivers, who comes into the game with a 93.6 passer rating, into mistakes.

“There's a reason he'll go down as one of the best. He's so good at being prepared, and he knows what you're in before you know what you're in sometimes,” Pettine said. “We have to be on point. We can't get caught up too much in that chess match, either. We have to be able to line up and just (play) fundamental football, beat blocks and release from blocks and all those things. We don't want to get caught up too much in the mental part. It's important, but at the same time, it's going to come down to winning our one-on-ones. But it's always a challenge to go against Philip, just because of how good he is.”