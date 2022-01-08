1. NOT LION DOWN

This game matches two teams wrapping up two distinctly different seasons: The Packers, at 13-3, are headed to the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 1 seed; the Lions, at 2-13-1, will own either the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, depending on what the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars do in their finale. And for as much as Packers coach Matt LaFleur pushed back on the idea that the game is meaningless for the Packers as they get set to enjoy a first-round playoff bye, the fact of the matter is that even if he plays some of his most important players (quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams, et al.), they definitely won’t be playing the entire game.

Therein lies one similarity between the two teams’ approaches: Both will get good looks at young players as they look forward to next season — no matter how much LaFleur doth protest.

“Despite what I would say the public opinion is, it’s not a meaningless game,” LaFleur said at midweek. “I told you guys exactly what we told our players. We want to keep the momentum going. So you have to approach it like you do every other game, because if you don’t go out and play your best, you’re going to get your butt whooped.”