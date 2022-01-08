1. NOT LION DOWN

This game matches two teams wrapping up two distinctly different seasons: The Packers, at 13-3, are headed to the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 1 seed; the Lions, at 2-13-1, will own either the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, depending on what the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars do in their finale. And for as much as Packers coach Matt LaFleur pushed back on the idea that the game is meaningless for the Packers as they get set to enjoy a first-round playoff bye, the fact of the matter is that even if he plays some of his most important players (quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams, et al.), they definitely won’t be playing the entire game.
Therein lies one similarity between the two teams’ approaches: Both will get good looks at young players as they look forward to next season — no matter how much LaFleur doth protest.
“Despite what I would say the public opinion is, it’s not a meaningless game,” LaFleur said at midweek. “I told you guys exactly what we told our players. We want to keep the momentum going. So you have to approach it like you do every other game, because if you don’t go out and play your best, you’re going to get your butt whooped.”
LaFleur pointed to how the Lions beat the playoff-bound Arizona Cardinals last month, and how they beat the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. Still, the Packers have youngsters who need work and need to be evaluated, and not just backup quarterback Jordan Love (above). The Lions, too, will have a chance to get extended film of their young players in a game that, like it or not, counts in the standings, but Detroit coach Dan Campbell is willing to acknowledge exactly that.
“There are a number of guys that we’ve gotten a look at (already),” Campbell said. “You want to be sold one way or another maybe on a few guys. ‘Is this somebody that it’s worth continuing to invest in into next year? Do we see potential as a positional player, whether it’s a linebacker? Do we think they can be a depth player, potentially a starter one day at linebacker? Or, are they just special teams? Or, are they both?’ So, I think you’re still looking for those things a little bit.”