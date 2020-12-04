1. NO PUSHOVERS

It’s easy to look at the Eagles’ 3-7-1 overall record and three-game losing streak and expect Sunday’s matchup to be a pushover for the Packers. And it probably should be, with the Packers favored by 10 points. But don’t tell Aaron Rodgers that this should be easy, especially against an underrated Eagles defense.

“Definitely not underrated by us at all. I mean, they’re a top-10 defense,” the Packers veteran quarterback pointed out at midweek before praising two members of the defense he’s well-acquainted with: Cornerback Darius Slay and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz (above), both of whom Rodgers faced while they were with the Detroit Lions. “It’s a good defense. I played against Jim Schwartz a number of times in Detroit and Philly last year. He’s a really good defensive coordinator. He’s a really smart guy. They stress you with defenses you don’t see a whole lot, they stress you with empty pressures, and it’s a really good defense. They’ve turned the ball over on offense a decent amount, which has I think taken more of the headlines, but their defense is really, really solid.”