1. MEN DOWN

For as much as has been made about the Packers’ offensive line having just one of its preferred starters still standing — rookie right guard Royce Newman (above), while left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Josh Myers and right tackle Billy Turner are all sidelined — Green Bay’s complement of offensive skill position players isn’t exactly at full strength, either. And while most NFL teams are in similar predicaments during the NFL’s inaugural 17-game schedule, the Packers' offensive coaches are facing some challenges trying to scheme for players they weren’t expecting to be in the lineup.
With No. 1 tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) done for the year and veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle surgery) hoping to return before the season ends, two critical pieces to the scheme have been out of the mix for a while. Now, after catching five passes for 98 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown and several explosive gains in his best game of the season against Baltimore, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, thinning the pass-catching corps further.
It’s hard to imagine a mere mortal quarterback surviving with Davante Adams and very few other recognizable faces running pass patterns, but Aaron Rodgers is who he is for a reason. That said, the challenge for head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the position coaches has been to get those down-the-depth-chart guys up to speed. And after seeing Tyler Davis, the team’s fifth-string tight end, deliver a crucial 22-yard catch against the Ravens, maybe this staff and this quarterback really can make anyone productive.
“It’s what we always talk about: It’s an exciting challenge,” Hackett explained. “It gives an opportunity for different people to step up. We saw Tyler Davis last week. I mean, he’s thrown in there and he catches a huge ball down the middle. I give credit to so many of the coaches on our staff, all the guys that have gotten different guys ready within the system and for the guys themselves who prepare themselves.
“Every single opportunity you get in this game is precious. That’s how it is in the NFL right now. There’s a lot of games that we’re playing and it’s crunch time now. Everybody’s beat up. Somebody’s going to have an opportunity, and you have to coach everybody like a starter. It’s just awesome to see, because we need everybody on this team to be ready to rock and roll as we enter into the playoffs.”