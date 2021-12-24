1. MEN DOWN

For as much as has been made about the Packers’ offensive line having just one of its preferred starters still standing — rookie right guard Royce Newman (above), while left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Josh Myers and right tackle Billy Turner are all sidelined — Green Bay’s complement of offensive skill position players isn’t exactly at full strength, either. And while most NFL teams are in similar predicaments during the NFL’s inaugural 17-game schedule, the Packers' offensive coaches are facing some challenges trying to scheme for players they weren’t expecting to be in the lineup.

With No. 1 tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) done for the year and veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle surgery) hoping to return before the season ends, two critical pieces to the scheme have been out of the mix for a while. Now, after catching five passes for 98 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown and several explosive gains in his best game of the season against Baltimore, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, thinning the pass-catching corps further.