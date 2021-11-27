1. MARQUEE MATCHUP … OR NOT

Pitting one of the NFL’s top cover corners in the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey against arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver in the Packers’ Davante Adams (above) sounds like a fascinating, get-your-popcorn-ready kind of matchup. And it would be — if it were actually going to happen on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

But barring a major philosophical shift from the Rams defense — something that the Packers have seen other opponents do in an effort to throw Aaron Rodgers & Co. off from the film they’d watched in preparation for games — there will be very few if any mano-a-mano matchups between Ramsey and Adams, just as there wasn’t when the teams met in the NFC Divisional Playoffs last year and the Packers won at Lambeau Field, 32-18.

That’s because the Rams play predominantly zone coverage in their secondary, so it’s not like a man-to-man defense which would likely have Ramsey follow Adams all over the field all game long.

“I’m not really looking at it as the heavyweight bout that everybody did last year,” Adams said at midweek. “In that (playoff) game, we had a limited amount of opportunities where we were even going one-on-one.