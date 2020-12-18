1. LOOKING FOR A CHALLENGE? NOPE

Mike Pettine couldn’t help himself. He laughed. No offense was intended, but the Packers defensive coordinator was not about to complain about Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey (above) being listed as doubtful for the game and unlikely to play because of a lingering quadriceps injury.

Sure, the Packers defense has had its struggles against top-flight running backs under Pettine, but there’s no denying it’d be easier for the Packers to beat a McCaffrey-less Panthers team and continue their quest for the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

“I’ll be honest and say no, there’s no part of me (that wants to face him). He’s an elite player,” Pettine said of McCaffrey, who led the NFL in touches (403) and total yards from scrimmage (2,392) while tying with Packers running back Aaron Jones for the NFL lead in touchdowns (19) last year. “Of course, you never want a guy to be injured, especially if it’s a long-term thing. But we don’t get too wrapped up into that. We’re not talking about, ‘Hey, we’re getting ready for the playoffs. Let’s test our guys.’ We want to win a football game.”

McCaffrey has played in only three games this season, leaving the lead back role to Mike Davis, who enters the game having rushed for 555 yards on 137 carries.

“Whoever we’re playing, that’s who I want to play,” safety Adrian Amos said. “I don’t think you necessarily say, ‘Man, I wish they had their best player.’ It’s not something that goes through my mind.”