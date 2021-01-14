1. LET’S GET THIS PARTY STARTED

As the Packers learned in their NFC Divisional playoff loss to the New York Giants in the 2011 NFL postseason — or at least Aaron Rodgers, who was the only offensive player on the roster back then who’s still around — a slow start can be fatal for a favored No. 1 seed playing at home and coming off a bye week. In that game, the Giants took leads of 3-0, 10-3, 13-10 and 20-10 during the first half, and the Packers never really recovered.

That’s why starting fast against the Rams and their No. 1-ranked scoring defense will be pivotal.

While that 2011 team might’ve been especially rusty after Rodgers and most of the starters sat out the regular-season finale with nothing to play for, this group took a must-win approach to their finale, knowing a loss to Chicago on Jan. 3 could have cost them the top seed and the only bye in the conference.