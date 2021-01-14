1. LET’S GET THIS PARTY STARTED

As the Packers learned in their NFC Divisional playoff loss to the New York Giants in the 2011 NFL postseason — or at least Aaron Rodgers, who was the only offensive player on the roster back then who’s still around — a slow start can be fatal for a favored No. 1 seed playing at home and coming off a bye week. In that game, the Giants took leads of 3-0, 10-3, 13-10 and 20-10 during the first half, and the Packers never really recovered.
That’s why starting fast against the Rams and their No. 1-ranked scoring defense will be pivotal.
While that 2011 team might’ve been especially rusty after Rodgers and most of the starters sat out the regular-season finale with nothing to play for, this group took a must-win approach to their finale, knowing a loss to Chicago on Jan. 3 could have cost them the top seed and the only bye in the conference.
Of course, this year’s Packers offense was not only the NFL’s highest-scoring unit (509 points, second-most in team history), it was also among the best in football history when it came to starting fast. The Packers scored on their opening drive 12 times during the regular season, just the third NFL team to do so since 2000 — joining the New England Patriots (13 times in 2007) and the Rams (12 times in 2017). And since 2000, the 73 points the Packers scored on opening drives this season are the most in the NFL. Their nine touchdowns were tied for the most opening-drive TDs in the NFL since 2000, too.
The Packers carried that over into the second quarter, scoring an eye-popping 219 points in the second quarter this season, the most in NFL history. Whether they can put together a first half like that against the Rams could decide the game early.
“That game was such an anomaly, I feel like. So many things happened that day that just hadn’t really happened throughout the season,” Rodgers recalled at midweek. “We’re coming off obviously a big (six-game) winning streak. The Rams had an important play-in game in Week 17. We had a game with a lot to play for the 1 seed as well. They’re coming in with the confidence that they should have. And we’re coming in with confidence as well, with the season we’ve had and what we believe we’re capable of. It just comes down to execution at that point.”