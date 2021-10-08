1. LESS DIME TIME

No one in the NFL put six defensive backs on the field to play dime defense over the past two seasons more than ex-Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine. Before Pettine and head coach Matt LaFleur parted ways after Pettine’s contract expired following last January’s NFC Championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Packers played their dime defense on 49.8% of their defensive snaps in 2019 and 48.8% of their defensive snaps last season.
But Pettine’s replacement, Joe Barry (above), has taken a decidedly different tack through four games. According to SportRadar, the Packers have played their dime unit on just 20.2% of their defensive snaps. Although that’s the seventh-most in the 32-team NFL, it’s still less than half the time the Packers spent in dime the last two years.
Fewer defensive backs means more inside linebackers, which might explain why the Packers decided signing ex-Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith to a veteran-minimum deal was worth it.
When it was suggested to Barry, a former linebackers coach, that he might be a bit biased toward such players, Barry replied at midweek, “I like good defensive football players, that’s what I like. You obviously can only have 11 of them on the field at one time. But I think if you can create different looks and different packages for guys that are worthy of being on the field, it’s going to benefit us.”
Barry might be less linebacker-centric if the Packers didn’t feel so good about De’Vondre Campbell, who has uncommon size (6-foot-4) and can both tackle and cover at the position. In addition to a team-best 39 tackles, Campbell has an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups this season.
“He was all over the field,” LaFleur said. “He’s wearing a lot of hats for us.”
That said, against teams that use “11” personnel (three wide receivers, one tight end, one back) extensively, the Packers will have to use more defensive backs. But so far this season, it’s a noticeable philosophical change.
“Part of it is the players we have in the building,” inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said. “It also has to do with the teams that we’ve been playing a little bit. You have to take that stuff into account. We have mixed personnel groups. There’s been a lot of different personnel groups that go on the field. Having guys that have certain things that they’re really good at and being multiple is an asset for us.”