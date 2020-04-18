1. Latrell Sprewell, 6-4, Milwaukee Washington, 1988

Latrell Sprewell

He's a lightning rod for criticism, especially after he was suspended for choking Golden State coach P.J. Carlesimo, but Sprewell was a terrific all-around talent. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game over 13 seasons. Of players from Wisconsin, he had the highest career scoring average, the most career points (16,712), the highest single-season scoring average (24.2), the most seasons averaging 20 points (four), the most seasons averaging double figures (13) and the most All-Star Game appearances (four).

