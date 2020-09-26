1. LAST HURRAH?

Drew Brees will be 42 in January and has a lucrative gig as a TV analyst waiting for him when he hangs ‘em up. Aaron Rodgers will be 37 in December and, while showing zero interest in retiring anytime soon, has seen his team trade up in the first round to draft his potential successor. So barring a rematch in the NFC playoffs, this may very well be the last time the New Orleans Saints future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and the Green Bay Packers future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback square off.

The two have faced each other only four times before — in 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2014 — with each of their teams winning two of those matchups. (Brees faced the Brett Favre-led Packers in 2003 with the San Diego Chargers and in 2006 in his first season with the Saints; he also faced — and beat — a Rodgers-less Packers team in 2017 when Brett Hundley was the fill-in starter.)

More significantly, each of them has led their franchise to a Super Bowl, with Brees leading the 2009 Saints to the Super Bowl XLIV title and Rodgers leading the 2010 Packers to the Super Bowl XLV title — but neither has gotten to the big game since.