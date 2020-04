In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In the wake of veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga’s free-agent departure for the Los Angeles Chargers and with left tackle David Bakhtiari entering a contract year, offensive tackle is a bigger need for the Packers than some might realize. Bulaga, a 2010 first-round pick from Iowa, was a starter when healthy for a decade. Jones could do the same, but he might benefit from a year as the swing tackle behind Bakhtiari and Ricky Wagner.