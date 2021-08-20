1. INTO THE GREAT WIDE OPEN

By Aaron Rodgers’ math — although let’s be honest, after what happened with former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow at the end of training camp a year ago, the quarterback’s ability to read roster-cutdown tea leaves isn’t infallible — there are five spots on the Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver depth chart locked up: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and rookie third-round pick Amari Rodgers. After that? Some heated competition among roster holdovers Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor, veteran Devin Funchess, former practice-squad member Reggie Begelton and intriguing longshot Juwann Winfree.
Funchess delivered strong performances during Family Night and in last week’s preseason opener against Houston after playing just one game the past two seasons (the 2019 season-opener) because of a broken collarbone and the COVID-19 pandemic. Taylor flashed against the Texans (five receptions, 50 yards) and Begelton has had a strong camp.
The bottom line? After Adams, there are no full-fledged stars on the roster, but plenty of competition.
“I like it. I like it a lot,” Adams said of the competition in the receiver room. “I think that this year has been the most competitive that room has been probably since I first got here. I felt like before it was, ‘Tae’s up there and then we’re just kind of all fighting with each other.’ I feel like coaches made it pretty apparent they were going to let guys duke it out and see what happens based on how they performed, how they picked up the offense and all of that. So, it’s been good. It’s been a lot of fun.”