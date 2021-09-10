1. HOME SWEET HOME?

Even with the Saints doing as much homework as they could on how to prevent an invasion of Packers fans in their home-away-from-home stadium of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville — going so far as to choose that site because travel from Wisconsin would be more difficult — if their attempts to limit green-and-gold clad fans from taking over pay off, it still won’t be the homefield advantage they would have had at the Superdome.

No one is more aware of that than Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur, who know how difficult it can be for an offense to function in New Orleans — and understand how much the Packers benefitted from last year’s game having been played inside an empty Superdome. The Packers won, 37-30.

“Good for them, trying to get every little advantage,” Rodgers said. “(But) I would assume based on when we played in Jacksonville the last couple times, there will be a lot of Packers fans there. Even still, not playing in New Orleans with that crowd noise back-to-back years is definitely nice.”