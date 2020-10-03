1. FRENEMIES

For as much as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has been influenced by San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, having worked side-by-side with both of them in Washington and later under each of them, their impact was largely on LaFleur’s approach to his offensive scheme and the design of his playbook. But Falcons coach Dan Quinn (above), more than anyone else, influenced LaFleur’s coaching style in terms of chemistry and culture-building.

From having his players constantly compete throughout the week — LaFleur has no problem admitting he took the idea of having a basketball hoop in the team meeting room from Quinn — to the way he interacts with his players while also giving them space, Quinn’s influence on LaFleur was enormous.

“I learned so much from DQ, just in terms of allowing the guys to come to work and have fun, have a blast,” LaFleur said. “I mean, we are so fortunate to be in the position that we’re in, and he was the first guy I was really around that embraced that style of environment. And that has had a big impact on how we go about our business here with the Green Bay Packers.”