1. FRENEMIES

For as much as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has been influenced by San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, having worked side-by-side with both of them in Washington and later under each of them, their impact was largely on LaFleur’s approach to his offensive scheme and the design of his playbook. But Falcons coach Dan Quinn (above), more than anyone else, influenced LaFleur’s coaching style in terms of chemistry and culture-building.
From having his players constantly compete throughout the week — LaFleur has no problem admitting he took the idea of having a basketball hoop in the team meeting room from Quinn — to the way he interacts with his players while also giving them space, Quinn’s influence on LaFleur was enormous.
“I learned so much from DQ, just in terms of allowing the guys to come to work and have fun, have a blast,” LaFleur said. “I mean, we are so fortunate to be in the position that we’re in, and he was the first guy I was really around that embraced that style of environment. And that has had a big impact on how we go about our business here with the Green Bay Packers.”
While the two have remained friends, this will mark the first time LaFleur has coached against Quinn since working for him in Atlanta as the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in 2015 and ’16. Who will have the upper hand based on their knowledge of each other remains to be seen, but LaFleur surely hopes it goes better than his offensive game plans did against the 49ers and another of his coaching BFFs, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
“He came down here we bonded right away,” said Quinn, who didn’t know LaFleur before hiring him in Atlanta. “He’s got complete knowledge and preparation at quarterback. He sees it through the vision of being a quarterback. I enjoyed a lot of good discussions while he was here, and certainly somebody that I counted on. It’s awesome to connect with him now as a head coach.
“I obviously stayed up with him through his time in L.A. and Tennessee, but over the last year and a half, I’d say we’ve connected more. Having new ideas is an important part of growing, and in pro ball especially, you have to have some new concepts and some new ideas to stay on it. It’s a big part of it.”
