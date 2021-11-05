1. DEFENSE MECHANISM

Not that anyone spent much time this week talking about the Packers defense, but that oft-maligned unit entered the week ranked seventh in the 32-team NFL in total defense (331.8 yards per game) and ninth in scoring defense (20.9 points per game). Considering the unit’s horrendous start and Joe Barry’s less-than-stellar résumé from his previous two defensive coordinator stints, that turnaround has deserved far more attention than it has received — especially considering how difficult it is to be a good defense in today’s NFL.

Perhaps, but with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Jordan Love making his first NFL start, Barry understands that his guys will have to play one of their best games against a still-dangerous Chiefs offense that has been up-and-down this year but still has Patrick Mahomes orchestrating the operation.

“It's a shame what's going on with Aaron, but we're all excited as heck for Jordan and we'll rally around him,” Barry said. “We got a job to do defensively, no matter who our starting 11 is on offense. We’ve got to take that approach that we're going on the road into a great environment (at) Arrowhead, playing against arguably one of the top offenses, at least in the last few years. It's a great challenge for us, so we're going to control what we can control — and that's our effort and how hard and fast we play, making them earn every blade of grass. We can't really put much time and energy into who's playing quarterback for us. We’ve got a job to do and we got to go do it at a high level.”