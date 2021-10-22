1. DEEP THOUGHTS

From defenses hell-bent on preventing Davante Adams from beating them (even though he still has been able to, to varying degrees in the first six games) to the absence of downfield threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling (who will miss his fourth straight game against Washington because of a hamstring injury sustained at San Francisco in Week 3) to a handful of deep balls that quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t put where he wanted to (including a pair of early season bombs to MVS that went awry), the Packers offense wants to get its downfield passing game to be more productive.
But the prevailing feeling in offensive meetings is one of patience, not panic.
The Packers enter Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team with 13 passing plays of 25 yards or more this season, ranking them 12th in the 32-team NFL in that category. Now, not all of those traveled most of their yards in the air — like Rodgers’ 50-yard deep ball to Adams in Week 2, which traveled 58 yards through the sky over Lambeau Field — and being without Valdes-Scantling for another week certainly doesn’t help.
Nonetheless, Rodgers, who didn’t connect with Allen Lazard on a downfield ball in last week’s win over Chicago but later hit Adams for a 41-yard gain (above), dismissed the idea at midweek that there’s reason for concern. With defenses playing two deep safeties and Valdes-Scantling on the bench, Rodgers said the offense has focused on other ways to gain yards.
“(Valdes-Scantling) has been hurt. That definitely is a big part of it. And, we haven’t had a ton of that stuff in the plan. Also, we’ve seen a lot of Cover-2,” Rodgers explained. “With 83 not playing and with the (defenses) clouding Davante a bunch, we just haven’t had the same amount of opportunities.
“I think we’re close on a number of them. It doesn’t feel like I’m missing more than usual. Without Marquez, obviously, he’s been our deep threat for a while. I don’t know. I don’t feel like I’ve been missing a ton of throws, but we haven’t been connecting on as many deep balls as we have in the past.”
Added head coach Matt LaFleur: “That’s not something I’m concerned about. I don’t see any decline in (Rodgers’) arm talent and his ability to throw accurately.”