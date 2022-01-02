1. BRRRRRRR!

While running back A.J. Dillon hasn’t played much in the cold in Green Bay, he is built for these conditions — “As you start, everybody’s fired up, and then you come back out for half and it’s like, ‘Do we really have to go out there for the second half back in the cold?’” Dillon said of opponents he faced at Boston College — but so is quarterback Aaron Rodgers , who despite being a California native has always welcomed the cold. And that hasn’t changed now, at age 38, even as his predecessor, Brett Favre , became less tolerant of the deep frigid conditions at the end of his tenure.

And his advice? “It’s about keeping your head and your hand warm when the weather dips below 10. I think the sweet spot where (the cold) is not as big of a deal is probably between 32 and 10,” Rodgers explained. “When it gets below 10, then the ball definitely becomes a little bit slicker — but we’ve had a lot of success over the years throwing it in this type of environment. It’s about keeping your hands warm and your head warm, and then not just sitting on that heated bench for too long because the difference between being super-warm on the bench and being cold on the field is a little drastic. So you’ve got to watch that. It’s something I’ve learned over the years.”