1. BRRRRRRR!

Once upon a time, long before the Mall of America was built in its place in Bloomington, Minn., old Metropolitan Stadium would host frigid Packers-Vikings games, too. But since moving indoors — first to the Metrodome, now to U.S. Bank Stadium — the only chilly showdowns happen in Green Bay, and only if the teams meet late in the season, as they will Sunday night.
With a forecast calling for temperatures in the single digits, this should be the coldest Packers-Vikings game at Lambeau Field ever, colder than a Dec. 23, 2017, matchup when the temperature at kickoff was 10 degrees. It also figures to be the coldest game Matt LaFleur has ever coached in, surpassing a Dec. 7, 2008, game between the Houston Texans (for whom LaFleur was an offensive quality control coach at the time) and the — you guessed it — Packers at Lambeau Field, where the temperature was 3 degrees at kickoff.
“I try not to focus on that too much. That’s totally out of our control. But you do in a sense have to get your mind right for that and just make sure you’re prepared,” LaFleur said. “I know it’s a lot easier for myself as a coach to make sure you’ve got the right clothing on, but our players definitely have to get their mind right for that. In my opinion, I do think it’s one of the advantages that we have of just playing in an outdoor environment like that.”
While running back A.J. Dillon hasn’t played much in the cold in Green Bay, he is built for these conditions — “As you start, everybody’s fired up, and then you come back out for half and it’s like, ‘Do we really have to go out there for the second half back in the cold?’” Dillon said of opponents he faced at Boston College — but so is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who despite being a California native has always welcomed the cold. And that hasn’t changed now, at age 38, even as his predecessor, Brett Favre, became less tolerant of the deep frigid conditions at the end of his tenure.
“I like it colder, the better,” Rodgers said.
And his advice? “It’s about keeping your head and your hand warm when the weather dips below 10. I think the sweet spot where (the cold) is not as big of a deal is probably between 32 and 10,” Rodgers explained. “When it gets below 10, then the ball definitely becomes a little bit slicker — but we’ve had a lot of success over the years throwing it in this type of environment. It’s about keeping your hands warm and your head warm, and then not just sitting on that heated bench for too long because the difference between being super-warm on the bench and being cold on the field is a little drastic. So you’ve got to watch that. It’s something I’ve learned over the years.”