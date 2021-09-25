1. BRING THE NOISE?

While Levi’s Stadium might not be viewed as the NFL’s most hostile environment for visiting teams, this will mark the first time the Packers have played a true road game with genuine, in-person crowd noise from a stadium full of fans since their victory at Detroit on Dec. 29, 2019, in the regular-season finale of Matt LaFleur’s first year as head coach.

And that’s … a good thing?

“Yeah, it’ll feel good,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said — knowing full well that it’ll make his job harder, potentially requiring him to go to a silent count at the line of scrimmage. “It’ll feel like normal football and being able to have a crowd to deal with and the environment. It makes things tougher communication wise, for sure, but it also makes things tougher on the defense as well to get their calls in because of the crowd noise.

“We’re going to have to do a good job of handling it with our young guys up front, but that’s what we’ve been working on the last, I’d say month of camp and the first two weeks of the season is silent count and being ready to adjust to that noise. And we’ll be ready.”