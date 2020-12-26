1. BOUNCING BACK ... FROM A WIN?

Listening to head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (above) in the aftermath of the team’s 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers, you’d have thought the Packers had lost. But unlike the Los Angeles Rams (who lost at home to the previously winless New York Jets the next day) or the Pittsburgh Steelers (who lost at home to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night), the Packers emerged with a win. Were those upsets discussed this week in meetings? “It was definitely talked about,” LaFleur said with a grin.
Not that facing a Titans team that is 10-4 and headed to the AFC playoffs is the type of game where players might get caught looking ahead, but if the Packers wanted a wake-up call before the playoffs, their putrid offensive performance after scoring touchdowns on the first three series (five straight punts, only three points) certainly delivered that — along with teaching points that the coaches harped on all week.
“I think that's always a coach's dream, to win a game and have a ton of things you can harp on,” Rodgers said. “As much fun as it is to have those near-perfect games where you're smoking from the get-go and finishing strong, I think a coach is always worried about the complacency factor, guys getting complacent after they had a great game. The most important thing is to be critical of all the elements of what happened (against Carolina) and then we’ve got to improve in a few areas.”
Among those areas? Getting wide receiver Davante Adams (seven catches for 42 yards against the Panthers) more involved and getting back to converting third downs with ease. After going 8-for-11 on third downs at Detroit the previous week, the Packers were 4-for-4 to start the game against the Panthers — and went 1-for-8 thereafter.
“As hard as it is to be great every single week, when the expectations are so high and the preparation is what it is, I think it’s kind of hard to suck back-to-back weeks as well,” Rodgers said. “We just haven’t really done that over the last good bit, and a lot of it is the way that we prepare, the way that we correct. I think we’ve done a good job of guys holding themselves accountable.”