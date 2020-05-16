1. BENNETT

Basketball is the family business for the Bennetts, whose roots are in Clintonville. Dick coached the UW-Stevens Point and UW-Green Bay men's teams to national prominence before doing what was many thought impossible and taking UW to the NCAA Final Four in 2000. His brother Jack coached Stevens Point to NCAA Division III titles in 2004 and '05. Dick's son Tony (above) was a star guard at UWGB — he still has the NCAA career record for 3-point shooting percentage — and played three seasons in the NBA. As a coach, Tony led Virginia to the NCAA title in 2019, one year after an embarrassing first-round loss as a No. 1 seed. Dick's daughter Kathi coached UW-Oshkosh to an NCAA women's title in 1996 and headed three Division I programs. Jack's son Nick played on both UWSP title teams and was the most outstanding player in the Final Four as a junior. He now coaches at Racine St. Catherine's.