1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $90,000

!! CONVENIENT !! Why rent when you can own? This cozy 1 bed, 1 bath condo is the perfect place to start building your eg, beltline and more. Your own private entry with patio and off-street parking add to the perks of this condo. The kitchen has all the necessities. Here's your chance to own - don't wait! renter occupied, 24 hours notice necessary for all showings.

