New Construction with estimated completion date of Summer 2023. Live where you work, or work where you live – the best of both worlds in a prime downtown Madison location! The possibilities are endless with these flexible use condos, which are thoughtfully designed and well-appointed with high end finishes, a clean, modern aesthetic, and onsite parking. The location can’t be beat – just a block from the Capitol square, you can walk to all that downtown has to offer, and lots of foot traffic = plenty of opportunities for your business or storefront! Condo Fees and Documents are to be determined. Owner/Seller is WI Licensed Real Estate Agent.
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $630,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers apparently will miss out on one of the top high school players in the state.
Paul Chryst was 67-26 as the head coach of the Badgers, but he's taking on a different role with the Texas Longhorns.
The Brewers designated a former home run champion for assignment on Monday as they made two roster moves in preparation for a three-game serie…
Former Badgers football coach Paul Chryst recently accepted a job with the Texas Longhorns and has put his house in Middleton on the market.
Middleton's boys tennis coach says he was fired after leading the team to a 19-0 regular season. Here's what we know.