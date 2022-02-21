1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $329,900

Unique lofted condo in the heart of downtown with private garage. In the coveted Doty School Condominiums, this unit showcases its character with exposed brick throughout. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets to name a few of its amenities. This unit has a large den/office upstairs with the primary bedroom, owner's suite bath and laundry. Outdoor common space looks out over the Lake Monona. Popular bike paths down the street.