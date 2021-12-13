 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $322,500

1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $322,500

1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $322,500

Showings start 11/07/2021. Unique lofted condo in the heart of downtown with private garage. In the coveted Doty School Condominiums, this unit showcases its character with exposed brick throughout. Hardwood floors, stainless steal appliances and walk-in closets to name a few of its amenities. This unit has a large den/office upstairs with the primary bedroom, owner's suite bath and laundry. Outdoor common space looks out over the Lake Monona. Popular bike paths down the street.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Family photo found 130 miles from Kentucky tornado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics