1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $314,950

Showings Begin 11/21/2021. MVP $309,900 - $319,900. Capitol West sixth floor unit with balcony. Bright maple floors and cabinets. Quartz countertops, Stainless steel GE Profile appliances and new carpet in bedroom. Beautiful built-ins and fire place. In unit laundry. State of the art fitness center. Includes heated underground parking spot #2006 and storage unit #3096. You'll be walking distance to everything in downtown Madison has to offer: Overture, Library, Famers Market, State Street, MMOCA, The Square, restaurants, and MORE! All this could be yours!