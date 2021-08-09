Beautiful Sunsets from your deck! Excellent Downtown location in popular Nichols Station, across from James Madison Park and Lake Mendota! Walking distance to all that downtown Madison and the UW has to offer! This 2nd floor unit has a Lake/Park view from the 89 sq ft deck. Birch hardwood floors, granite counter tops, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. Slate wood burning fireplace too! Unit faces the courtyard (not the street). Private laundry in unit. Secure elevator building with one underground heated parking stall (#44) and storage unit which is on the same floor as the unit (#247 - door has unit number on it also). Two domestic animals are allowed in this association! Rentals are allowed.
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $250,000
