 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $200,000

1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $200,000

DAS KRONENBERG - Historical Condominium in the flourishing East corridor of Downtown Madison! **Oversized windows to bring the natural light to this open concept one bedroom!**Kitchen and living space comfortable and functional, bedroom with areas for sleeping and work space or another seating area! Amenities include recently renovated rooftop terrace that is SPECTACULAR! Fitness center, guest suit , interior lobby seating area to enjoy - bonus!! Walk, bike or drive to music venues, grocery store (festival foods) , restaurants, lake Mendota or Monona!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics