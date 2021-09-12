 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $160,000

1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $160,000

1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $160,000

Beautiful, move in ready unit on the top floor. Lofted ceilings add to the spacious, bright feel of the home. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private balcony, or curl up with a good book on warm afternoons. Open floorplan for easy entertaining includes a large kitchen and airy living room. Bonus den is great for a reading room or home office. Amenities in the building include a gym and whirlpool. Underground parking and storage unit included. Pets welcome! This one won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics