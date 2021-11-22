 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $159,900

Open Sunday 10 - 12. Welcome Home to this conveniently located updated main floor Condo! This 1 bedroom 1 bath unit has many functional updates including lighting fixtures, Ceiling Fans, flooring, closet shelving and a beautiful custom built-in wall unit in the dining area. Also has an additional Office/Den space perfect space if working from home. You won't want to miss out on this one so schedule your showing soon! Please find list of recent updates within Associated Documents.

