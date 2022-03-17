 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,465

Available August 1st- celebrated Atwood neighborhood. Spacious, bright 1 bedroom apartment offers dramatic vaulted ceilings in living rm and bedroom, large loft w/closet and desk, open kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, disposal, private laundry, a/c, great closets, balcony, storage in basement & parking available. This small building is a short walk to Lake Monona, Yahara river, parks, bike paths, Jeni St Market, Willy St Co-op, bars, restaurants and all Atwood/Willy has to offer! Convenient to downtown, campus and bus lines. No smoking. More info at www.foundryapts.com. Call Nina - 608-712-2725

