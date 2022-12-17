Showings to begin on 12/16. Desirable bright top floor condominium unit features an open layout with large windows providing lots of natural light. Built in 2021, this home is move-in ready with beautiful high quality finishes throughout. Open concept layout with spacious kitchen boasts quartz countertops with breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Bedroom has large walk-in closet and bathroom has double vanity. Features high efficiency Mitsubishi HVAC system and key-less entry. Includes heated underground parking and storage. Easy access to Grace Coffee, Princeton Club, restaurants, and less than 1-mile to I-94 for convenient access to Madison or Milwaukee.
1 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $210,000
