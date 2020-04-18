1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, California (No. 24, 2005)

Imagine what it must have been like for Ted Thompson, in his first year as the Packers general manager, getting ready to make his first-ever pick in the NFL draft, to watch Rodgers tumble down the draft and remain on the board at No. 24. With Brett Favre still on his roster, Thompson’s first pick would define him — and set the Packers with back-to-back Pro Football Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacks. As excruciating as Rodgers’ 4 1/2-hour green room wait must have been at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, his remarkable career is proof positive that good things really do come to those who wait. Set to enter his 16th NFL season and 13th as the Packers' starting quarterback, Rodgers endured the rocky transition from Favre during the infamous Summer of 2008, delivered a Super Bowl XLV championship in 2010 and won a pair of NFL MVPs (2011, 2014) along the way. He’s also insisted that he intends to play into his 40s, which means at least another four years with this 37th birthday looming in December.
But it all began on April 24, 2005 — with Thompson having the guts to pick a player that no one ahead of the Packers in the draft wanted that year and a player who wasn’t going to help the 2005 team holding a clipboard behind football’s ultimate ironman.
“I remember getting up to get another Diet Coke and I asked Ted if he needed anything,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, the southeast area scout at the time, recalled earlier this offseason. “We all knew he was taking the quarterback if he got there. And he said (to me), ‘Take the quarterback here, right?’ And I kind of go, ‘Yeah.’ He looked at me like, I had no skin in the game, it was kind of like one of those things. It’s no sweat off my back (if he picks Rodgers), because I’m going back to North Carolina in two days.
“But I do remember Mike Sherman was our head coach and there were a lot of people not real thrilled about that at the time. The thing that has stood out to me about that was, Ted had been back (with the Packers) for, what, three months? Something like that. Been on the job for three months. If you really look back at that, Brett Favre is your quarterback, the coaching staff had been here, and Ted was (just) coming in. To have the courage at that time to do that, and what that one decision did for the organization for how many years later? That stuck with me. It could have been real easy to do something different. He thought that was the right thing to do, and he did it. That’s always stuck with me.”
