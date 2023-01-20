012223-letters-merged

End tenure when we enact term limits

Reading last Sunday’s story “Conservatives take aim at professors’ tenure,” about Republicans wanting to end tenure at our universities for those with political views different than their own, gave me an idea which could increase support for such a bill.

Include term limits for all political offices. Just a thought.

Jim McCarten, Milton

District doesn’t support teachers

Last Sunday’s State Journal editorial, “Growing city shouldn’t have fewer students,” highlights a serious deterioration of Madison’s public schools.

As the editorial accurately pointed out, there are a number of reasons for the decline of the Madison School District school population. But the most important is the inadequate management and support for teachers from both the School Board and administration. The board eliminated student resource officers, reinforcing the false concept that the police are the bad guys when illegal activity occurs, thus jeopardizing safety and attitudes toward police.

I know four Madison teachers, each with over 20 years in teaching, and they claim leadership from central administration to individual school administrators has never been worse. Teachers are forced into constant changes in curriculum for no good documented reasons, which leads to additional work. At the same time, discipline is out of control with little administrative support.

District leaders have prioritized a fat, inefficient, clueless bureaucracy instead of supporting their teachers with respect, support, discipline, assistant teachers and tutors.

Jerry Darda, Madison

City transit plans are a horror show

So much aggravation, so little return. It’s not that we don’t need mass transit. It’s just that we don’t need to damage existing, stable neighborhoods in pursuit of it.

Using rapid transit as a battering ram against Madison’s best neighborhoods degrades one of this city’s greatest assets: Neighborhoods built during the golden age of American residential architecture from the 1890s through the 1920s, and neighborhoods built in the 1950s to accommodate the postwar baby boom. Advocating quantity over quality just contributes to the dumbing down of everything that makes Madison a desirable destination.

To create ridership in areas where it doesn’t exist, transit planners want to weaponize the transit system by increasing population in areas that already have appropriate densities. This is just a foot in the door for future intrusions. Provide transit where it’s now needed, and concentrate new, higher-density building in districts of genuine decline.

Watch for “Invasion of the Neighborhoods,” Madison transit planners’ horror movie for the 21st century, coming soon to a neighborhood near you.

Margaret Marriott, Madison

Density will change character of city

The Madison City Council on Tuesday approved the new “overlay” zoning ordinance. It failed to look back at local history and consider the social engineering the elected body has foisted on the public.

In the arguments for the new ordinance, City Council President Keith Furman suggested that if a homeowner doesn’t want the government to change the intrinsic character of their neighborhood, then they are somehow selfish.

In the State Journal’s coverage of the council meeting, he is quoted as saying, “Let’s be realistic, folks, we’re in a housing crisis.” He continued, “Density does not change the character of a neighborhood.”

That statement has to be the leader in the race for the dumbest thing said this year by a Madison City Council member. As an example of high-density housing, he should travel the East Washington corridor and look at the new high-rise housing. He should view the cavern-like street-level effect that new and taller buildings have created on West Gorham and West Johnson streets. The neighborhoods lack green space and abound with concrete, asphalt and diminished sunlight.

Furman and his ilk seem to make their political judgments from their front porches of inexperience and with shallow insight into the quality of life people desire in Madison.

Al Rickey, Madison

Changes ignore neighborhood plan

I find the Jan. 14 story “Growth could nudge history“ was missing a substantial point. It fails to incorporate the impact of the University Hill Farms Neighborhood Plan (which was adopted in 2016).

I was chairperson for that plan, and our committee worked in concert with city of Madison staff to accommodate density required by future housing demands and to maintain the nature of the national historic district. Through that process, Hill Farms planned for the addition of 2,000 apartments on the bus rapid transit route or within about a block of it in the Hill Farms neighborhood.

Currently, Madison Yards is being completed with about 500 apartments. Flad Development has completed The Hamptons with around 60 apartments and is building The Manchester with around 70 apartments. Hilldale Phase 3, with about 600 apartments, will be getting city approvals in the next couple of months. The remaining apartments are in the conceptual phase.

Thus, high density development along a high-capacity bus route is already taking place in Hill Farms without zoning rule changes.

Joseph Keyes, Madison

Mayor is changing city for the worse

Once again, I must congratulate Madison’s mayor on her dead-fast devotion to her vision for the city.

Removing zoning protections from Madison homeowners is exactly what is needed to house all those people who like Madison but do not wish to put down roots here. Personally, I think this is brilliant.

Old people and old houses have no place in Madison. Forget State Street and traditional neighborhoods. Every enlightened person knows that tradition and traditional neighborhoods are a drag on the city.

So I am grateful for the mayor’s dedication to change at any cost. Madison will never be the same.

Larry Burton, Madison