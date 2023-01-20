012223-letters-merged-b4

Lawmakers need citizenship test

As long as the state Senate and Assembly are voting on proposed constitutional amendments, I have one to suggest. It would vastly improve the quality of our government at all levels at a very minimal cost to the electorate.

I propose that all elected positions require that the candidates pass the same citizenship test that we require of immigrants seeking citizenship. This would probably clean out 95% of current officeholders. But that would be a good thing, especially since they are so opposed to term limits and so in favor of gerrymandering to maintain their ill-gotten positions.

It would certainly increase the respect they’d receive from the voters.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg

We will pay for not maintaining parks

Thank you Republicans. There, I’ve said it.

You’ve got to hand it to our Republican-controlled Legislature. They really know how to hold the line on excessive spending.

Case in point: A few weeks ago, my wife and I visited Tower Hill State Park just down the road from Taliesin in Iowa County. It’s a beautiful spot perched on the hill overlooking the Wisconsin River.

After a hike to look at the historic shot tower, we found it closed — and not just closed, but falling apart. An open window dangles from a broken hinge, paint is falling off the siding while a corner of the historic structure has been chewed up by something trying to get in (or out). Down at the base of the shot tower we discovered railings and stairs rotten and falling apart.

The whole place was a shambles. A lawsuit or, worse, life-threatening accident are just waiting to happen.

Rather than invest in our once-beautiful state parks, our Republican-controlled Legislature has opted to defer important maintenance work into the future. Rot, just like rust, never sleeps. Thanks again, Republicans, for saving a few bucks now so we can all pay more later.

Donald P. Sanford

Loss of glaciers is devastating

In the summer of 1972, I was 21 and entering my senior year at Iowa State. I took a trip with my brother, Bob, my sister, Mary, and her husband, Terry, up from Boulder, Colorado, into the Canadian Rockies. We backpacked in Glacier National Park and drove the Going-to-the-Sun highway, marveling at the craggy mountains and the dazzling white glaciers.

On Jan. 7, the State Journal reported that two-thirds of our world’s glaciers will be gone by 2100. Google tells me that those in Glacier National Park might be gone in decades. The photos Terry took in 1972 should be placed in a museum, along with extinct species such as the passenger pigeon, the dodo and the ivory-billed woodpecker.

It is very sad that Glacier Park’s ice is a lost cause. Perhaps, like the swift recovery of Mount St. Helen’s blast zone, what was glacier may someday become home to a diverse eco-community.

The air is warming, changing everything. Here in Dane County, geese migration has been disrupted and song birds return sooner, even as their numbers drop.

It’s all about human-burned carbon, which causes an ever-changing climate. This will not settle into a “new normal” until we stop increasing our emissions.

Tom Umhoefer, Stoughton

Mayor doesn’t act very green locally

Recently, it was announced that Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was going to chair a network of nearly 500 U.S. mayors committed to climate leadership in their cities. As chair, she’ll help “promote climate solutions, set an example of action for leaders at all levels of government, and support greener, safer and more resilient cities across the country.”

The “greener” part is ironic because our mayor hasn’t shown much interest in conserving green space in Madison. Under her leadership, city engineers are treating the 26-acre Sauk Creek Greenway as a ditch for moving stormwater runoff. Trees and other vegetation are not a priority, nor is public engagement or collaboration with environmental experts.

Rhodes-Conway could become a climate leader and role model for other officials by trying to preserve as much Madison green space as possible. She could direct city engineers to look for creative ways to use green infrastructure, instead of standard engineering approaches.

Aldo Leopold said: “Examine each question in terms of what is ethically and aesthetically right, as well as what is economically expedient. A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise.”

Ginny White, Madison

Don’t skip Supreme Court primary vote

The primary for the Supreme Court of Wisconsin is Feb. 21. This is an important election because it will determine the candidates on the general election ballot in April.

In a nonpartisan race, it is possible for two conservatives or two progressives to end up on the April ballot, which then limits voter choice. The ideological makeup of the court is at stake. With important issues to come before the court this year, the ideological makeup will determine what is and is not legal in Wisconsin with regards to things such as voting rights, women’s rights to reproductive health care, local control of taxes, safety from gun violence and the potential to end gerrymandering.

Voter turnout in these elections is notoriously low — less than 20%. The next election for Supreme Court justice in Wisconsin will be in 2026. Don’t let others make this decision for you.

Learn about the candidates. Then vote Feb. 21 and again in April.

Myra Enloe, Dodgeville, Iowa County election education team

Blame GOP ideas for worker shortage

If Wisconsin legislators are concerned about the drain of Wisconsin citizens to surrounding states, they should look at the issues about which those citizens are concerned: Republican legislative opposition to women’s right to choose, and Republican opposition to responsible gun control.

Yes, Republicans have gerrymandered legislative districts to allow a minority party to gain a majority of legislative seats and, yes, many conservatives do the work of the gun lobbies.

Further, the use of immigration fear-mongering does reduce the pool of immigrant workers to fill Wisconsin jobs. Wisconsin citizens are voting with their feet and moving out of the state. Wisconsin Republicans are reaping what they sow.

There is a solution to these problems. Wisconsin voters can vote these politicians out.

David Devereaux-Weber, Madison

Conversion therapy causes real harm

Whatever the pretext, I could not believe that the GOP would end the ban on conversion therapy, not that any licensed therapist I know would consider using such a damaging, ineffective practice in any event.

“Conversion therapy” has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Association of School Counselors and virtually every other professional organization that is concerned about the well-being of its clients.

Yet anti-gay members of our Legislature who choose to weigh in on the topic apparently see nothing wrong with a method that essentially communicates to an individual that there’s something inherently wrong with him or her, a method that not infrequently leads to anxiety, depression and suicide.

And reading the article in the Jan. 13 State Journal “Ban on suspect practice ended,” I gathered that you didn’t need professional credentials or even substantial knowledge of the method to testify about the ban, only a negative opinion about gay individuals.

Given that we can’t alter someone’s gender preferences through conversion therapy, what’s next, waterboarding?

Denise Beckfield, Verona

System has enough money for campus

I’ve been wondering about the priorities of UW System (and the entire state actually) as I follow the decision concerning UW-Platteville Richland.

It seems that our universities can find money to move a giant rock off of Bascom Hill at UW-Madison, the only offense being to hang around for a few million years. There are bucket loads of money to run what is essentially a pro-sports operation at Camp Randall in Madison. And from our state “leaders,” there was a cool million for some judge to sit in a library for a year doing who knows what, under the guise of “investigating” the 2020 election.

The state reportedly has a hefty surplus. Yet no one can find the money to give the students and faculty of UW-Platteville Richland a couple of years warning about their future. Typical, I guess, but puzzling.

Mike Leahan, Sun Prairie

Spindell must resign from commission

Robert Spindell, vice chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, should resign from his post on the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He made unpatriotic and racist comments in an email newsletter indicating the GOP should be “proud” of its successful efforts to decrease the votes cast by Black and Hispanic voters in Milwaukee during the 2022 midterm election, as quoted in numerous newspapers.

Spindell has also besmirched his role on the WEC when he posed as a fake Republican elector for Wisconsin in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election — despite the evidence repeatedly shown in Wisconsin courts and beyond that the 2020 election was free and fair.

I encourage all Wisconsin voters to contact Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, to request Spindell’s resignation from the WEC.

Jan Fullenwider, Madison

All gas appliances should face bans

This is in response to the Jan. 15 letter to editor “Nanny state wants to ban our stoves.“

Actually, electric convection kitchen stoves are more efficient for cooking, good for the environment and safer. A number of communities in California have banned gas hookups for kitchen stoves, forcing homes and restaurants to go to electric convection kitchen stoves. They have raved about them. They found that they were better to cook on and more efficient, and their families or restaurant employees are healthier.

Along with gas kitchen stoves, gas hot water heaters and gas laundry dryers need to be banned. They have a similar effect on health and are unsafe. One of the first questions asked after a fire by a fire inspector or marshal is whether the home had a gas hot-water heater, a gas laundry dryer and/or a gas kitchen stove.

Dave Searles, Brodhead

We need referendum on assisted suicide

The state Legislature has found several subjects to ask voters about via referendums. They deserves to be commended for that.

While they are at it, they should ask the voters whether they support the option of physician aid in dying for the terminally ill.

Public opinion polls show a majority of voters support such an option.

James L. Greenwald, Madison

Inefficient fuels aren’t the future

The Jan. 3 editorial from the Huntington Herald-Dispatch, “Fossil fuels kept lights on, homes warm,” urged us to retain coal and gas infrastructure to ensure energy during winters, because wind and solar electricity generation is variable.

Recent climate legislation approved by Congress and President Joe Biden builds a path for our transition away from damaging greenhouse gases and toxic pollution, toward a cleaner energy infrastructure.

One way to balance fluctuations in electricity supply and demand is to store electricity during periods when it is in surplus. Accordingly, Congress has expanded investment tax credits for energy storage. Energy can be stored using pumped hydroelectric, compressed air, flywheels, batteries and thermal energy storage.

Nuclear power plants produce reliable, zero-carbon electricity. Accordingly, Congress has provided a nuclear production tax credit of $15 per megawatt hour, plus funding for development of advanced reactors.

The combustion of fossil fuel is inefficient. Two-thirds of energy released by combustion is wasted, primarily as excess heat. Energy released during combustion is a tiny percentage of the energy subsequently trapped in the atmosphere by the resulting greenhouse emissions. Toxic exhaust kills people. Pipelines leak.

Sadly, the fossil-fuel industry is still developing large projects, currently in Alaska, Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

Bruce Beck, Madison